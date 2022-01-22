Texas DPS special agent dies in San Antonio hospital following car crash near Eagle Pass

Special Agent Salas was 37 year old and joined the department in 2013.

TEXAS, USA — A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent has passed away following a car accident while on duty, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association said on their Facebook post.

The incident happened on Friday near Eagle Pass. Authorities have identified him as Criminal Investigations Division Special Agent Anthony Salas.

Texas DPS said Salas was working as a Special Operations Group Operator in Operation Lone Star. The department said while Salas was working, he was involved in a crash during the arrest of six immigrants who were in the country without proper documentation.

Federal and State law enforcement officers at the scene began CPR and Salas was taken to a hospital in Eagle Pass where he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Texas DPS said Salas passed away with his family by his side.

Special Agent Salas was 37-years-old and joined the department in 2013. He was stationed in El Paso. He was a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to CID Special Agent.

Special Agent Salas served in the United States Marine Corps before joining DPS.

The six migrants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and turned over to the Border Patrol, the department said.

"Please keep the Salas family in your thoughts and prayers," said DPS Regional Director, West Texas Region, Jose Sanchez.

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement following the news of Salas' death:

"I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas' family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

You can read the full Facebook post here:

Prayers for the Salas family. It comes with a heavy heart that the Department reports the tragic death of Criminal... Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association on Saturday, January 22, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick also released a statement on his death:

“Please join Jan and me in prayer for Special Agent Anthony Salas and his family, after he was killed in an accident while working on the border. Texans know that our law enforcement officers deal with ever-present danger, every single day, to keep Texas communities safe. This is a somber reminder of that fact."