Texas politicians showered with donations from energy industry after passing power grid bills, report says

According to a report by The Texas Tribune, Gov. Greg Abbott alone received about $4.6 million in donations from the energy industry.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just months ago, Texas lawmakers passed a handful of bills aimed at reforming the state's energy grid after the massive failure that occurred this February.

And if some of the state's top power companies were aggravated by the way their industry was targeted in the 87th Texas Legislative Session, they didn't seem to show it. In fact, a new report by The Texas Tribune shows that many of the state's top politicians were showered in donations by the energy industry at the session's close.

According to the report, from June 21 to June 30, five of the largest and most prominent energy companies linked to the state's power grid, or their top executives, donated a collective $497,000 to state elected officials and political groups. This includes Calpine, Centerpoint, NRG Energy, Oncor and Vistra. The Tribune reports that this is more than twice the amount they gave during the same period as the 2019 legislative session.

Meanwhile, some of the top politicians who had major roles in this year's energy legislation seemed to benefit most from the energy industry. The Tribune reports that Gov. Abbott received about $4.6 million in donations and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick received about $1.3 million.

Both are seeking re-election in upcoming elections.

To read The Texas Tribune's full report, click here.