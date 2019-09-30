TYLER, Texas — With a legacy of over 80 years as a local dining establishment, Cox’s Grill in Tyler closed its doors for the final time on Monday.

The restaurant has been a part of Tyler since the early 1930s with Francis H. Cox founding the eatery, which got its start in downtown Tyler.

With its current location at 706 W. Front St., Cox’s has had a few other locations over the years, including 2613 W. Erwin St. in 1953 and the second floor of the Citizen's National Bank building in Tyler in 1958.

