TICKETS ON SALE: Eli Young Band to headline 'Live from Lufkin' drive-in tailgate, concert

LUFKIN, Texas — Visit Lufkin has announced country music stars, the Eli Young Band will headline the "Live from Lufkin" drive-in tailgate and concert.

According to city officials, the band will perform Saturday, Oct. 24, at the George G. Henderson Exposition Center.

Opening acts include Jasper McNeese, and Bryan Harkness and Sam Shupak

Created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing, the event allows spectators to enjoy the concert from their own individual tailgating zones.

"The safety of fans, artists, crews and staff is our top priority," Visit Lufkin said. "The drive-in show is designed to maximize social distancing, and will meet all local health and safety standards, as well as state of Texas regulations."

Concertgoers are not required to wear masks while in their assigned tailgate area, however, Visit Lufkin asks all guests wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Blue Section: $200/car ($33/person)

Red Section: $175/car ($29/person)

Yellow Section: $150/car ($25/person)

Green Section: $125/car ($20/person)

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.