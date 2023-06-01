Multiple officials rescued man trapped in trench in Lufkin

Officials developed a rescue plan to get the man out and around 7:10 p.m., the man was rescued.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials rescued a man who was trapped in a trench Thursday evening in Lufkin.

According to the City of Lufkin, a person was trapped in an excavated hole with sand.

Officials developed a rescue plan to get the man out and around 7:10 p.m., the man was rescued.

The man was examined by an Angelina County EMS. His condition is unknown at this time, officials said.