Multiple officials rescued man trapped in trench in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials rescued a man who was trapped in a trench Thursday evening in Lufkin.
According to the City of Lufkin, a person was trapped in an excavated hole with sand.
Officials developed a rescue plan to get the man out and around 7:10 p.m., the man was rescued.
The man was examined by an Angelina County EMS. His condition is unknown at this time, officials said.
The Lufkin Fire Department Special Operations Unit, Central VFD, Redland VFD and Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the General Manager for the company at the work site, and the City of Lufkin Superintendent of Water and Sewer assisted in this emergency.