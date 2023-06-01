Kilgore Police: Failed home invasion leads to drug bust

This case is still ongoing and the public is urged to call Detective Kaci Holland at (903) 218-6906 with information.

KILGORE, Texas — Police say a failed home invasion in Kilgore led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer this week.

The Kilgore Police Department received a call Wednesday from a concerned individual describing a possible robbery or home invasion at the Glen Hollow Apartments in Kilgore.

Investigators discovered that a suspect was seen walking around the property trying to gain entry into an occupied apartment on May 16 and they were caught on a nearby Ring doorbell camera.

The subject retreated back to his vehicle and removed a pistol from his waistband. He then left the location in a gray Nissan Murano.

On May 30, at approximately 1:48 p.m., two masked individuals were seen on the same Ring doorbell camera. The two people proceeded to knock and struggle to open the door.

The homeowner was home at the time and managed scare the two suspects away.

Throughout the investigation, the Criminal Investigations Unit believed that the subjects had planned to rob a local drug dealer who recently moved into the Glen Hollow Apartments, but they had the wrong apartment number.

Kilgore Police were later able to locate the right apartment number through a search warrant. This led officials to successfully shut down the drug dealer and prevent a future robbery at the site.

At the scene of the raided apartment, officials seized large amounts of narcotics. The drug dealer has been arrested and transported to the Gregg County Jail.