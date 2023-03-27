Tyler man sentenced to 75 years for his involvement in 2021 death of his ex-girlfriend

According to information from the Longview News-Journal, Kenney, 35, was stabbed in front of her home on Sept. 2, 2021 and she died the next day.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — A Tyler man was found guilty and sentenced to 75 years in prison in connection with his involvement in 2021 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Kilgore.

Jurors found Kendall Damaal Johnson guilty of murder on Friday following a trial in 124th District Court in Gregg County. During the sentencing phase, the jury gave Johnson 75 years in prison, according to Gregg County judicial records.

Johnson was charged alongside Calvin Marcellus Anderson for the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in September 2021.

Anderson already pleaded guilty to murder in January. Information regarding his sentencing has not been released yet, online judicial records show.

According to information from the Longview News-Journal, Kenney, 35, was stabbed in front of her home on Sept. 2, 2021 and she died the next day. Anderson and Johnson were jailed soon after her death.

Documents show that Kenney was found lying “on the front porch with blood surrounding her head" with multiple cuts and puncture wounds. Her sister, who lived with Kenney, found her laying on the porch after hearing a loud boom and gasp.

When detectives asked her if Kenney had any issues with anyone, she mentioned problems with Johnson, Kenney's ex-boyfriend.

“(She) stated after the breakup, Kendall Johnson would call and message La’Shekia Kenney asking to mend the relationship and when this would not work, he would threaten suicide," the arrest document read.

Through searching Johnson's cell phone, documents showed GPS data connecting Johnson to being in Kilgore around the time when Kenney was stabbed. A search of his vehicle also yielded possible blood evidence.

In an interview, Johnson told police he went to the UT Tyler campus before going to Kilgore and picking up Anderson at a clothing store. He said he was venting to Anderson about Kenney and Anderson then said "he was going to ‘fix her,’” according to documents.

They drove to Kenney's home together. Anderson told Johnson to let him out of the vehicle. Johnson said when Anderson came back to the vehicle, he admitted to stabbing Kenney, according to documents obtained by the News-Journal.