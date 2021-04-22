East Texans travel plans on the rise as United States adds 116 countries to 'Do Not Travel' advisory

"We can't tell you that it's 100% safe," Owner of Evans World Travel Wanda Minx said. It's up to the individual to decide if they want to choose to travel."

TYLER, Texas — The United States has added more than 100 to its level four 'Do Not Travel' advisory bringing the total to 150.

This announcement comes at a time when more and more East Texans are beginning to make travel plans.

"The past three weeks, we have been busier than we've been in over a year since the shutdown," Cruise Planners Franchisee Judy Walters said.

Walters has been in the business for 16 years and says during the pandemic business has been slow but now people are looking to travel both in the U.S. and abroad once again.

Wanda Minx Owner of Evans World Travel echoed these thoughts and says when they send people overseas they choose locations they feel are safe.

"We can't tell you that it's 100% safe," Minx said. It's up to the individual to decide if they want to choose to travel."

"We are still advising our clients that you need to do your due diligence, you need to make sure that you know what the options are if you do want to leave the country," Walters said.

According to a new study, Texas is ranked fifth in the country for being ready to travel. Despite being ready to travel, Minx and Walters say they get asked all sorts of questions from customers.

"Are you vaccinated?"

"If you want to leave the country are you aware that you must be COVID tested for your return?"

"Am I restricted going in?"

Am I going to be restricted when I get there?"

Minx and Walters say these questions and more are frequently asked and come with working in travel in the time of COVID. Some are easy to answer while some depend on the area you're visiting.