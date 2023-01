The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions’ game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana.

The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Suspensions were based on their involvement in the altercation. Suspensions range from a one-game suspension to a five-game suspension,” Priest said.