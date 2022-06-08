Tyler City Council moves forward with process of renovating historic Mayfair Building

Artists who have performed at the Mayfair include Elvis, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash & June Carter and Hank Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's note: This video is from April 2021.

The Tyler City Council is moving forward with the process to renovate the nearly 100-year-old historic Mayfair Building, a structure that once served as an event venue for acts like Elvis, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.

Through a vote Wednesday morning, the council approved an additional $1.5 million in funding to renovate the Mayfair, located at the East Texas State Fairgrounds on Front Street in Tyler.

As a part of the $28.5 million Rose Complex project, Mayor Don Warren said $2.5 million was already set aside for the Mayfair.

The Rose Complex will include a new conference center with over 60,000 square feet of meeting space, a 3.3-acre park and event lawn and a unified campus design. The first phase is set to be complete by October.

The city of Tyler later hired an engineer to review the building to determine necessary renovations for American Disabilities Act accessibility and creating a more usable space, Warren said.

Hotel occupancy tax revenue will be used to fund the $1.5 million cost. WRL General Contractors issued the 30-day bid, which was set to expire later this week, Warren said.

He added that city officials wanted to accept the bid out of concern the price may go up due to rising construction costs.

Renovations on the Mayfair Building will start after this year's East Texas State Fair. Restoration should take nine months, Tyler Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin said.

Franklin added there are grants through the Texas Historical Commission available to assist with the cost.

According to the nonprofit Friends of the Mayfair, the building was constructed in 1926. It has seen minor updates over the years but is need in of total restoration.

Artists who have performed at the Mayfair include Elvis, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash & June Carter, Hank Williams, Bob Barker and David Allen Coe.

Franklin called the Mayfair a piece of "true music history" and said the country's most famous singers have performed there. She added Tyler knows the value of historic preservation and the importance of maintaining unique places.

Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, called the possibilities of a renovated Mayfair building exciting.