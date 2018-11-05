The Tyler ISD board of trustees will review an analysis of how much it would cost to change the names of its high schools.

According to an agenda sent out for Monday's board workshop meeting, the Tyler ISD board has requested and will review an analysis of costs associated with a possible name change to its high schools. The item is for discussion only; no action will be taken.

No public comment section was included in the agenda. Tyler ISD typically does not open the floor for comments at workshops.

Board President Fritz Hager said the item is intended to be an analysis of costs associated with changing the name during construction versus a later point. Hager declined to comment further.

Both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools are undergoing near total renovations as part of a $198 million bond package passed in 2017. The renovations will see both schools gain a new academic wing and entrance. Robert E. Lee will be shifted south, with the front of the campus facing Shiloh Road and Donnybrook Avenue.

John Tyler will have its new academic wing built where the front parking lot sits. Both construction teams are currently in the process of doing sitework for those wings. Construction at the schools is expected to wrap up by Summer 2021.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium also is undergoing renovation, which has been broken down into several parts.

Opposing groups of community members brought the issue up for discussion last summer. The group hoping to see the name of Robert E. Lee High School change has continued to maintain a presence at board meetings since.

More than 40 community members spoke at the first meeting, prompting the board to bring up a discussion of the matter in September.

The majority of the board previously indicated support for changing the name, but agreed to table discussion until at least summer.

The district also will review the progress of the Dogan Middle School transition as the campus prepares for closure at the end of the school year.

If you go:

What: Tyler ISD Board Workshop meeting

When: 11 a.m. on Monday, May 14

Where: Jim Plyler Instructional Complex, 807 W. Glenwood Blvd.

