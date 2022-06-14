"ALERRT" program providing active shooter training to law enforcement

Tyler PD hosted the two day training, with 10 different agencies in attendance.

TYLER, Texas — The ALERRT program is a Texas State University program providing active shooter training to law enforcement agencies. This allows them to get ample practice doing real simulated situations.

Tyler PD hosted the ALERRT training session at their home range on Tuesday as part of a two day training. Over 10 different agencies from around the state were in attendance, from East Texas all the way down to San Antonio.

Tyler PD's Andy Erbaugh stressed the importance of the ALERRT program in helping all the agencies gain valuable practice.

"It gets you out in the field, it gets you situations that really get your heart pumping. It really puts you in the moment. It puts you in that situation where you really have to act and it gives you perspective," Erbaugh said.

ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. Their programs are paid through grant funding both by the state and federal. Now, their programs will be used a lot more frequently.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently authorized ALERRT training in all state school districts, prioritizing school-based law enforcement. The mission is to equip all law enforcement with the necessary training to help best prepare and prevent active shooter situations.

Most of all, Erbaugh wants to instill confidence in the community that they are prepared for any potential shooter situations and that they put in countless training orders to keep the community safe.