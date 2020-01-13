TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman is behind bars after police say she caused a head-on crash while intoxicated.

According to the Tyler Police Department, first responders were called to the scene of the crash around 12:10 a.m. in the 107000 block of Highway 271, just south of the University of Texas Health Science Center.

Witnesses told police a Mercedes was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a Nissan Sentra head-on.

The Nissan was occupied by a 35-year-old female driver and two children, ages 13 and 8. The driver and the 8-year-old are listed in critical condition and the 13-year-old is reportedly stable.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, due to their medical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Jasmine Gonzalez, 19. Investigators say Gonzalez was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

She was booked into the Smith County Jail on two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in severe bodily injury. Her bond has not been set.