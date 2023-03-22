Local woman makes it her mission to improve Tyler bus benches

The community has rallied behind her to help donate benches.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler native, Casey Cobb, saw an elderly man sitting on the ground waiting for his bus because there were no bus stop benches.

That's when she brought the attention to social media where the community has rallied behind her to help donate benches.

However, Tyler Transit said this issue is something that hasn't gone unnoticed.

"We're aggressively proactively looking at enhancing our operations and making it better for customers that need the service," said Transit Manager Russ Jackson.

But Jackson said to add benches to every bus stop in the city the cost would be astronomical. That’s why they’ve spread out benches to every other block.

"I felt the need to reach out to the city and maybe get some benches out here," Cobb said.

Cobb said people with disabilities may not be able to stand for a long period of time. The city said there’s a program for that.

"If they can't stand for a long period of time, and their elderly come fall under ADA, we have another system that's called paratransit," Jackson said.

Paratransit offers door to door service for people with special accommodations. Jackson said in the next year the transit department plans to spend close to $500,000 to $600,000.

But Cobb hopes to make a difference sooner.

"The plan will be to accept donations, some of us are going to donate personally, to get these benches and to actually place them at the bus stop where they're needed," Cobb said.

Tyler Transit said the best process to donate the funds for the benches to be placed would be to go through the guidance of the city.

For Cobb, her main goal is to take more time to care about the people in the community.