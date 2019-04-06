LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the LPD, the accident occurred around 5:45 a.m. as a woman was crossing Timberland Drive and walked into the path of a vehicle traveling south in front of the Sun N Pines Motel.

Police were informed by a front desk attendant at the motel the woman had reportedly been visiting a man in one of the rooms.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officials have not released the victim's identity pending family notification.

