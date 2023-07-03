U.S. Department issues travel warnings to Mexico ahead of spring break

With this warning in place, it’s important to be on high alert if you’re traveling to Mexico.

TYLER, Texas — The news comes just as East Texans are getting ready for spring break. The U.S. Department issued a warning for Americans traveling to Mexico because of increased crime.

With this warning in place it’s important to be on high alert if you’re traveling to Mexico, specifically the area where the kidnapping happened, just across the border from Brownsville.

Candidate U.S. Congress District 23, Victor Arvila has worked closely with authorities at the border most of his life. He said when heard about the kidnapping of the four Americans in Mexico, it brought back a lot of eerie feelings.

"In 2011, I went through that my partner and I were ambushed in Mexico and my partner was killed next to me, I was shot three times and survived by the grace of God," Arvila said.

He urges spring breakers to pay attention to the travel warning issued by the state department. He also points out that the cartels have a presence at high-end resorts.

"The cartels want you to be safe forever at the high-end resort because they want the tourism to continue to come into Mexico so they can continue to sell their drugs," Arvila said.

Arvila said the cartel is not targeting Americans unless threatened. But he said that’s why it’s important to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.