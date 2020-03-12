x
UT Health East Texas leader who recovered from COVID-19 dedicates tree lighting to caregivers

This year’s ceremony was slightly different in light of COVID-19 precautions. It featured masks, social distancing, limited crowds and a virtual broadcast as well.
Credit: Tyler paper

TYLER, Texas — For his entire adult life, Brian Brennan, COO at UT Health East Texas Tyler, knew and appreciated the work of health care providers.

But this past July, he came to truly understand caregivers’ sacrifices as he faced the vulnerability that comes with being a COVID-19 patient.

He ended up spending about two and half weeks in the hospital after the infection resulted in his appendix rupturing. He said his recovery has been long and included some setbacks, but he has immense gratitude for the caregivers who helped him.

