COVID vaccine clinics opening in more rural East Texas counties

New clinics will open next week in Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties.

TEXAS, USA — NET Health will begin providing vaccines for first dose clinics in Canton, Emory, Gun Barrel City, Winnsboro and Palestine.

Below is an updated list of the scheduled days, times, and locations:

Rains County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines starting this Monday May 3rd at the Rains County Storm Shelter in Emory, located at 735 N. Texas Street. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Monday through Friday (May 3rd – 7th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Henderson County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines starting this Monday May 3rd at the First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City, located at 522 West Main Street. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Monday through Friday (May 3rd – 7th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Van Zandt County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines starting this Tuesday May 4th at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds in Canton, located at 24780 Highway 64. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Tuesday through Saturday (May 4th – 8th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Anderson County: NET Health will continue providing free Pfizer vaccines at the Palestine Mall, located at 2000 TX Loop 256 in southeast Palestine. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Tuesday through Saturday (May 4th – 8th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wood County: NET Health will continue providing free Pfizer vaccines at the Winnsboro Train Depot, located at 100 East Broadway in downtown Winnsboro. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Monday through Friday (May 3rd – 7th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Smith County: NET Health will continue providing free Pfizer vaccines next Thursday through Saturday (May 6th – May 8th) at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, located at 2000 West Front Street in Tyler. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are recommended but are not required at any of our vaccine clinic locations.

Second dose vaccine appointments are also available at Harvey Hall for persons who received their fist Pfizer shot on Thursday April 8, Friday April 9, Saturday April 10, or on any previous day are invited to receive their second Pfizer vaccine this Friday or this Saturday, April 30th or May 1st, at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler.

Anyone who received their first Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday April 13th, Wednesday April 14th, Thursday April 15th or on any previous day are invited to receive their second Pfizer vaccine next Tuesday or Wednesday, May 4th or May 5th, at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler.

Anyone getting their second vaccine must have the “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” that was provided when receiving their first dose.

Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before April 11th can receive their second Pfizer vaccine.

People under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

Anyone without internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.