Van Zandt County Jail deemed non-compliant on medical issues, routine inmate checks

Texas Commission on Jail Standards Inspector Michael Gravitt cited the jail on three issues during his visit to the facility on Feb. 7.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Jail has been found non-compliant related to checking on inmates routinely and the distribution of prescriptions.

Gravitt said records he saw failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with written instructions from a physician.

A jail must provide procedures for the distribution of prescriptions using written instructions from a physician by an appropriate person designated by the sheriff/operator, according to the TCJS report.

Gravitt also notes that the jail staff did not notify a magistrate within 12 hours as required by law on multiple occasions for the screening of those dealing with suicide and medical/mental/developmental disabilities.

The TCJS report states that staff should have performed face-to-face observations every 30 minutes in areas where inmates are assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or who have demonstrated bizarre behavior.

According to Gravitt's findings, these inmates' checks were exceeded by anywhere from one to 91 minutes.