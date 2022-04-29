Van Zandt County sheriff submits resignation following arrest, indictment

Hendrix's resignation will be effective May 14 following his arrest and indictment on charges of giving a false statement to a peace officer.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix has confirmed to CBS19 he has submitted his resignation after about 18 months in office.

According to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, Hendrix, Chief Dep. Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell were found to have witnessed ex-chief deputy Craig Shelton's use of excessive force against an inmate, identified as Nicholas Crouch, and lied to a Texas Ranger when interviewed prior in Dec 2021, according to the indictment handed up by a local grand jury.

Biggs & Greensdale Law, the attorneys representing Sheriff Hendrix, released the following statement on their client's behalf:

Our firm along with Attorney Greg Waldron have been retained to represent Van Zandt County Sheriff Stephen Hendrix regarding the recent indictment returned by a Van Zandt County Grand Jury for False Statement to a Peace Officer.

It is our understanding that these allegations surround the Sheriff’s account of events that resulted in the resignation of former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton. Despite recent media reports and other comments made publicly, no false statement was made during or since the inception of the investigation into the alleged misconduct of Mr. Shelton.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with any state or federal investigators who seek to acquire information related to this alleged misconduct. We believe the charges brought in this indictment are baseless and the Sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court.

Due to the ongoing nature of a criminal prosecution, the Sheriff and his representatives cannot make any further comment on the matter.