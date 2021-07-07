Vexus Fiber to build $50 million fiber optic broadband network in Tyler

The network will connect over 40,000 homes and businesses in the area to Vexus’ 100% pure fiber network.

TYLER, Texas — Fiber service provider, Vexus Fiber, has announced a plan to build a $50 million fiber optic broadband network in Tyler.

Press Release from Vexus Fiber:

Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas, announced that it is bringing its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to the city of Tyler, Tx. The network will connect over 40,000 homes and businesses in the area to Vexus’ 100% pure fiber network.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Tyler,” says Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network is built with future-proof technology that provides a reliable, world-class Internet connection, and fosters additional growth and economic development for Tyler. Given that we are a Texas-based provider we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network.”

With construction beginning in 2021, Vexus Fiber plans to have full-network completion within 24 months. Some neighborhoods and businesses in Tyler will see network availability in 2022.

This network extension is part of an ongoing construction plan financed by existing investors Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest an additional $50 million towards the expansion into Tyler, Tx. “We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber delivers. They continue to bring gigabit capacity to residents of cities in Texas and Louisiana,” added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

Fiber Internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference, and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection. Vexus Fiber service will deliver up to 10 Gig Internet speeds, along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers. Business customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest and receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction.

Additionally, Vexus plans to hire local management, sales, technical and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

About Vexus

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of Internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud-hosted services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.