WATCH: Carriage company offering rides through Tyler's Azalea District Trail of Lights

TYLER, Texas — This holiday season, the Hot Springs Carriage Company is offering rides through Tyler's Azalea District Trail of Lights.

Susan Travis with Visit Tyler says it has been a huge economical boost for the city because when people come visit, they spend money.

Rides leave from Bergfeld Park and run from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. each evening weather permitting.

Two routes will be offered, one for $5 per person and another for $10 per person.

Santa is expected to make a stop Thursday night.