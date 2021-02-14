WINTER WEATHER HACKS: These tips may help you out in a pinch

Store sold out of your winter needs? We've got you covered!

TYLER, Texas — If you rush out to the store only to find winter essentials such as a snow shovel or scraper sold out, don't worry. Here are some unexpected household items that could help you out when in a pinch.

If you can, start by thinking ahead. On the night before snowfall, lay something over your windshield. If you do not have a snow cover or tarp, try placing a beach towel over your windshield. Make sure to tuck the towel ends into your car door so it doesn't blow away overnight. When you wake up in the morning, pull off the towel, tarp or cover along with the snow.

For those side mirrors, rubberband a plastic bag to keep frost away. To prevent your windshield wipers from sticking, raise them up and place tube socks on top.

If you wake up to an iced-over windshield, try this quick fix: Three parts vinegar one part water or two parts rubbing alcohol one part water in a spray bottle. Spritz this over the frosted windshield to melt some of that ice away.

Missing a snow brush or scraper? A household broom or mop for pushing snow off your car works, and for icy windshields, try a credit card for scraping.

If you need to clear snow but you’re without a shovel.. Try blasting away lighter snow with a leaf blower. For the heavy wet stuff, packing it down and rolling it away works or something like a trash can lid can help for digging.

And finally, if you must move your vehicle but you’re stuck, try laying down kitty litter for traction or, place your car floor mats under your wheels.