Woman dies, man injured after tire separated from car

The passenger in the car died at the scene, and the driver is in serious condition.

MINEOLA, Texas — A woman has died after a tire separated from a car in Wood County, the Department of Public Safety has said.

At 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash on US-69, approximately two miles south of the city of Mineola.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north on US-69 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a back left tire separation.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway into the eastbound ditched where it rolled over, coming to rest on its left side.

The unrestrained driver, Robert Guy Marino, of Tyler was transported to UT Health – Tyler in serious condition. His passenger, Cathy Marks, 64, of Tyler was pronounced at the scene by Judge Holland and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola.