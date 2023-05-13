HCSO: Woman killed after jumping out of truck on I-45 following argument with boyfriend

Deputies said the vehicle that hit the woman on the North Freeway then drove away.

Deputies said the woman jumped out of the truck while riding on the North Freeway near Beltway 8 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office that she was hit by a vehicle after jumping out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Meanwhile, deputies said the man and woman were in their 30s and in a dating relationship. Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a factor in the incident.

"We're checking to see if there were signs of impairment or intoxication on the driver," Sgt. Turman said. "If so, did that impairment or intoxication possibly contribute to this crash...at this time, we don't believe so, but it's still an open question."

The sheriff's office said the vehicle that hit the woman after she jumped out of the truck was not at the scene when the incident happened.