If you made your way to Wood Haven Cabins Retreat in Edom, you would have heard nothing but laughter and sharing of stories and backgrounds, all of comes easy to this group of women who share a similar experience of survivorship.

“It’s our time to get together and enjoy each other and embrace each other and have a good time... we cook and we tell stories." said Tammy Wood, Survivor Retreat host

For years, surviving cancer involved making it through treatment with no hiccups and following up on doctor’s visits. For these ladies, it's much more than that.

"It’s the best thing. We did not really sit and talk about cancer and all the things that go with it, it was more of a support group and loving each other and helping each other and laughing." says Tammy

These ladies along with other survivors met while attending a retreat hosted by ETMC, but when the program ended, Tammy took it upon herself to host the event that made such an impact during her journey.

"That program was stopped and so when I found that out I said I have a place here why not just carry that torch, I can’t get everybody but I can get a certain amount of women," says Tammy, "I want to do it out here because it helped me so much. I wanted to do something to pay back a little bit and support people."

Ten women, including Tammy gathered at the cabins this weekend.

They cooked, talked about their own experiences, gave advice... but most importantly, laughed.

