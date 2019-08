NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin construction Monday in Nacogdoches.

According to TxDOT, crews will start tonight and continue nightly through August 19 on the overpasses at U.S. 59 and State Loop 224, and State Loop 21 East and State Loop 224.

The overpasses will remain closed during the nightly work hours.

TxDOT urges drivers to stay alert and seek alternate routes.