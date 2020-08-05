TYLER, Texas — Many East Texas counties are under the threat for severe weather this morning and the threat could redevelop this afternoon for parts of the region as well.

As of right now the following county is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 am.

Hopkins

Residents should expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Also the following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:45 am.

Franklin

Titus

Morris

Cass

Camp

Residents should expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

In addition all of the following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 am.

Rains

Hopkins

Franklin

Titus

Morris

Cass

Camp

Wood

Upshur

Marion

Gregg

Harrison

Panola

Residents in these areas should remain watchful for possible severe wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

CBS 19 will have you covered all morning long on The Morning Loop and on cbs19.tv

Stay weather aware!

