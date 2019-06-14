TYLER, Texas — Early Thursday morning Tyler Police received a call that there were three young men stealing from a vehicle at the Wood Trail Apartment complex.



The suspects fled when the witness confronted them, but after police were notified of a second auto burglary around 2:30 a.m., they were able to find and arrest the suspects.

"There were purses, there were hundreds of coins taken from cars that were in the backpack, power charger cords, phone staff, and they were our suspects," Tyler PD Public Information Officer Don Martin said.

Police say four to five vehicles were burglarized at the apartment complex. near the corner of Paluxy and Shiloh Road in Tyler.

Officer Martin says the suspects they have in custody are underage.

"One of the suspects had a backpack on with a flashlight in it. [It was] 2:20 in the morning," Martin said. "We're dealing with two 16 year-olds and a 15-year-old."

According to Martin, they do see spikes in car theft when the weather is more favorable, but overall it is something that happens year round.

"It happens, unfortunately, all the time," Martin said. "And we're aware of that, and we do our best to combat it."

Officer Martin says there are certain areas that are at a higher risk of car theft.

"If you look at Paluxy and Shiloh, there's a lot of apartment complexes on there," Martin said. "So [it's] no different than a shopping center on Broadway, and that is an area filled with a lot of parking lots with a lot of cars and it makes some prime targets."

He says in order to avoid being the victim of car theft, there are certain precautions you should take.



"Before you lock your doors up, take everything out. Take your GPS, your cell phones, your laptops, your wallet, your purses, anything that you leave in your car that you forgot," Officer Martin said. "Park in the driveway where you've got a motion light that pops on as soon as a suspect walks in the driveway. Even better yet, put it in garage, if you've got room in the garage, or you can make room in a garage."