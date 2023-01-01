C.J. Harris, former 'American Idol' contestant, dies at 31

The singer from Jasper, Alabama, placed sixth during his run on "American Idol."

WASHINGTON — C.J. Harris, a former 2014 "American Idol" contestant, has died at age 31.

The singer and songwriter who starred on the 13th season of the reality series died on Sunday after being rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency, Variety reports.

His death was confirmed to Variety and Deadline by the Walker County Coroner's Office. No cause of death has been revealed.

Singer Jessica Meuse, who competed alongside Harris on "American Idol," mourned his death on Instagram.

"I'm completely shocked," Meuse said on Instagram. "Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it."

"When you go through something like Idol together, it brings everyone involved together like a big, weird, dysfunctional family," Meuse added. "I’m grateful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine."

The "American Idol" official Twitter account confirmed Harris' death by posting a tribute to the former contestant.

"C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed," the tweet read.

C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/23s6acSUZp — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) January 16, 2023

Harris, from Jasper, Alabama, placed sixth on the reality series after having advanced to the semifinals.

In a 2014 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Harris revealed he had previously auditioned for "American Idol" in 2010.

"I never made it past the first round,” he told the outlet at the time. “I auditioned for 'the X-Factor.' I auditioned for 'The Voice' and I never got through, and it hurt me."

After his time on "American Idol," Harris released his debut single in 2019 with the song "In Love."