King Charles III coronation: Is Charles already king?

LONDON, UK — On Saturday, May 6, King Charles III will be formally crowned the British monarch in a coronation ceremony that dates back nearly 1,000 years.

The coronation is religious and ceremonial and formally solidifies him as head of state, even though Charles has been king for months.

Is Charles already king?

Yes. Immediately after Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 on Sept. 8, the throne passed to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, under rules outlined in the Act of Settlement 1701. He was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony

The coronation is typically scheduled several months after the monarch has taken the throne, allowing time to grieve the previous monarch and plan the details of the ceremony. There was a 16-month gap between when Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died in February 1952 and her coronation in June 1953.

If Charles is already king, is a coronation required?

There is no legal requirement for a coronation. Other European monarchies have done away with coronation ceremonies.

Two British monarchs did not have any coronation: Edward V, who was a child at the time of his reign, which only lasted a few months, and Edward VIII, who abdicated 11 months after succeeding his father and before he could be formally crowned.

The ceremony is a more formal and religious confirmation of the monarch's role as head of state and the Church of England.

