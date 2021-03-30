Warning: the video is disturbing.

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an assault that is the latest attack on an Asian New Yorker.

Note: the video at the top of this story is from a March 28th broadcast about Americans speaking out against hate and attacks on Asians

The attack was caught on surveillance video late Monday morning, showing a man kicking an Asian woman to the ground and stomping on her several times, CBS New York reported. The suspect allegedly made the comment, “You don’t belong here,” and then ran off.

CBS reported the victim was a 65-year-old woman who was on her way to church. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

NYPD tweeted the man's photos in hopes that someone will be able to turn him in.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

The New York Times reported that video of the attack has drawn widespread attention — and not just because of the attack itself.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The video also showed a building worker standing in a nearby lobby — they apparently did not want to intervene, according to reports. As the attacker fled, the worker closed the lobby's front door as the victim was still lying on the ground.

The management company for the luxury apartments released a statement Tuesday that said the workers who witnessed the attack were suspended as the investigation continued.

Not the only attack that day

The attack on the woman was one of two attacks on Asians reported in the city on Monday. A man was also attacked and left unconscious on a Brooklyn subway, according to multiple reports.

NYPD also tweeted a video of that attack, looking for leads so they can investigate and make an arrest.