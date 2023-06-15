Tyler mom tells success story of how DACA policy helped her achieve dreams

"As long as you just take initiative to get that roadblock out of the way things will just start falling back into place," said "Dreamer" Hiroko Ruiz.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — East Texas has many hard working people known as "Dreamers," who continue to be part of the community. One young Tyler mom said without the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy enacted by former President Obama's Administration her story wouldn't be the same as today.

Inside the Shear Decadence Hair Salon is where you'll find Hiroko Ruiz helping people look their best through haircuts and treatment. Ruiz said getting to this point in her life was a journey in itself.

"My mom has always told me to just take the opportunities that you get and just make the best of what you get," Ruiz said.

Ruiz was born in Mexico City but her parents brought her to America when she was a 1-year-old. They built a life in Tyler, were Ruiz was able to attend public school.

"I believe DACA has been doing good things so far in helping people around the U.S. find better opportunities for themselves," Ruiz said. "It would be a great program if it continued for people like me."

Ruiz she learned about the DACA policy at the age of 18. She was then able to learn more about her opportunities and earned a cosmetology license.

"Deep down I always knew I kind of wanted to do hair," Ruiz said. "I was just kind of always doubtful of it because of the fact that I didn't know what kind of careers I could take."

While she's protected under the policy, she's one of more than 800,000 "Dreamers" who are in limbo. When created by the Obama Administration in 2012, DACA was meant to be temporary.

In a statement President Biden said, "Only Congress can provide permanent and lasting stability for these young people and their families. Congress must act to protect our 'Dreamers.'"

"Most of my life I've been here in Tyler, Texas; it's honestly all I've known," Ruiz said.

Ruiz mentioned when people think about "Dreamers" they predominantly think about Mexican citizens but that’s only half the case for her. She's comes from both Japanese and Mexican backgrounds thanks to her parents.

"I was brought up mostly on the Mexican culture as far as like food and how I was raised," Ruiz said. "But, I do try to stay connected to my Japanese and Mexican roots."

Regardless she feels the blend of her cultures is what helps her fit into America and East Texa, where she’s currently raising her own family.

While the legislation faces challenges, Ruiz said it’s all about taking the first step.