TYLER, Texas — New checked-baggage screening equipment at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will speed up the check-in process.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) alongside Airport Manager Davis Dickson unveiled the new equipment Thursday afternoon.

This new equipment means TSA agents will no longer have to inspect every bag by hand. They will only have to check the bag if the machine flags it. This speeds up the process, making checking in more efficient, convenient, and safer.

This new equipment came about following a partnership between TSA and the City of Tyler.

"Once they [TSA] received this information about the added flow from Frontier Airlines and passenger flow with American Airlines here, they responded very quickly," Dickson explained.

Frontier flights have been almost fully booked which means hundreds of more travelers are moving through the airport every week.