Sgt. Willie Mims announces run for Commissioners Court

Mims originally won the March primary for the Constable in Smith County. However, the win was ruled invalid. The Texas Supreme Court is expected to make a decision.

TYLER, Texas — Sgt. Willie Mims announced he will run for Commissioners Court Precinct 4, pending a decision by the Texas Supreme Court on his run for Pct. 1 Constable.

On May 22, the Twelfth Court of Appeals in Smith County ruled Mims' victory in the March 3 primary invalid because his application for candidacy did not have signatures from 200 registered voters within Precinct 1.

Bobby Garmon, who lost Tuesday's runoff against Curtis Traylor, originally filed the lawsuit against Mims. Mims has since appealed to the Texas Supreme Court to validate his win in the original primary.

Mims released the following statement:

"I would like to express congratulations to Curtis Traylor-Harris on his win in the Precinct 1 Constable “runoff”. I would also like to say thank you to Bobby Garmon for bringing the community together.

"Residents across Precinct 1 have made their voices heard not once, but twice now. For the Precinct 1 community to know, my appeal to Garmon’s Appellate Court decision about the Precinct 1 Constable race is still alive and pending in the Texas Supreme Court.