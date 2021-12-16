Successful businessman and decorated war veteran Pastor Fritz Hager announces run for County Commissioner

“I am proud to endorse Fritz Hager for Pct. 1 County Commissioner," said Smith County District Attorney, Jacob Putman.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Today, Republican Fritz Hager announced his candidacy for Smith County Commissioner, Precinct 1. Hager is the Executive Pastor of Bethel Bible Church, a decorated Desert Storm combat veteran, and former Tyler ISD School Board President.

“Smith County has been blessed with strong leadership over the last several years, which has resulted in great progress for our community while maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the state,” Hager said. “I want to use the experience I have gained from serving in the military, working in the corporate world, and leading Smith County’s largest school district to continue to efficiently and effectively fulfill the mission of County government.”

A graduate of West Point, Hager served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm as a tank platoon leader. He was awarded a Silver Star for valorous action in a minefield outside of Kuwait City. Following his military service, Hager worked as a high level corporate executive for businesses in the Dallas area prior to receiving his calling to ministry. He received his Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary and now serves as Bethel’s Executive Pastor. In addition to his position at Bethel, Hager continues his military service as a Major in the Texas State Guard, where he leads a team of 18 chaplains to provide pastoral counseling and conducts religious services for 800 soldiers.

Hager is supported by several conservative community leaders, including Smith County District Attorney, Jacob Putman, Former State Senator Kevin Eltife, and local pediatrician Rick Rogers, MD.

“I am proud to endorse Fritz Hager for Pct. 1 County Commissioner. As Smith County District Attorney, I can honestly say that Fritz is the right man with the right experience to lead this county into the future with the conservative values that make this community great,” said Putman.

Eltife added, “I have known Fritz for over 15 years and have enjoyed working with him on projects throughout our community. He did a great job serving on the Tyler Independent School Board and I know he will make an outstanding County Commissioner. I hope you will join me in supporting Fritz Hager for County Commissioner.”

“Fritz was my patient as a young man and now I take care of his kids and foster kids,” said Dr. Rogers. “Over that time I’ve watched him grow into a Godly servant leader - in his home, as a pastor in my church, as a volunteer chaplain in the Texas State Guard, and now as a leader in our community working to make Smith County even better.”