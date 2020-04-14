As people are staying home more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it means more time to waste energy.

Scott Burn with Reliant Energy says while many people might think electronics like laptops, computers or TV’s are the reason they’re seeing a spike, that isn’t actually the case.

“What we found is they are not huge cost drivers, really only pennies a month,” Burns said.

It’s your home appliances and thermostat that you need to watch out for.

“Those appliances actually generate heat inside your home and make your A/C work harder,” said Burns.

Here are a few tips to help you cut down on your next energy bill:

Temperature:

Set your thermostat to auto so it’s not running 24/7

In the warmer months leave it set to 78 inside

Use the Four by Four Rule: If you’ll be gone for at least four hours, turn the temperature down by four degrees to save energy.

Close the blinds to reduce the heat load by up to 50%

Using ceiling fans in an occupied room will lower the temperature by 4 degrees or so

Change air filters regularly

Leave doors open to help the air flow

Appliances: