TYLER, Texas — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 7 pm tonight.

Hopkins

Rains

Van Zandt

Henderson

Primary threats include:

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph are likely.

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter is possible.

SUMMARY:

An area of storms has remained well organized this morning across southern Oklahoma, and has produced occasional wind damage and marginally severe hail.

The storms should persist while developing southward into north Texas, with an tendency for storms to intensify and develop westward heading into the early-mid afternoon. Swaths of damaging winds will be possible, along with isolated large hail through late afternoon.

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.