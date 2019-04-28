GILMER, Texas — Gilmer native and University of Texas cornerback Kris Boyd is taking his talents north after being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 7th round (217th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Throughout his four years in Austin, Boyd played in 51 games and made 33 career starts. In 2017, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press.

In 2018, Boyd was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which is presented to the nation's top collegiate defensive back. The award was won by another East Texan and ex-Longhorn, Aaron Ross, in 2006.

In the 2018 Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners, Boyd recorded six tackles and a pass breakup. He also racked up four tackles (one tackle for loss) in UT's New Year's Day 28-21 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Boyd played prep ball at Gilmer High School under former UT assistant Jeff Traylor. He was a three-time All-District honoree and was also named to the All-State team. He was selected to participate in the 2015 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was invited to Nike's 2014 The Opening.

Boyd, who NFL analysts compared to Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart, earned a draft grade of 5.70 (a chance to become an NFL starter).