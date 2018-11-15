TYLER TEXAS — Two East Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Keyonta Monquan Johnson, 24, of Reklaw, Texas, pleaded guilty on Mar. 22, 2018, to distribution of methamphetamine near a playground and was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on Oct. 4, 2018, by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

Devante Lee Johnson, 26, of Jacksonville, Texas, pleaded guilty on May 22, 2018, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where children are present and was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

Both defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2017.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Cozby and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Jacksonville Police Department.

© 2018 KYTX