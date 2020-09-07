Tyler Police investigating overnight homicide

The person was found deceased with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of West Vance Street.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating an overnight that occurred in the 600 block of West Vance Street.

According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, around midnight a male was found lying in the front of the residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The resident stated someone knocked on their door and when they answered a gun was pointed at them. A struggle ensued and the deceased was shot.

An investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics on scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family.