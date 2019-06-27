TYLER, Texas — The final week of June marks the University of Texas at Tyler's Jazz camp bringing in students from across the community.

Speaking with Sarah Roberts the Professor of Jazz and Saxaphone says the camp is for students in middle school, high school, and college, as well as any professionals in the community who want to learn more about Jazz.

The instructors are from local universities. They are also professional in the East Texas and DFW area.

Campers will learn all different aspects of Jazz in different classes. They will also participate in ensembles and jam sessions.

During the camp, Roberts explained, they always try to bring in a special guest. This year was Wayne Bergeron.

If the name doesn't sound familiar, well, you've definitely heard his music if you've been to the movies recently. He has played in hundreds of films. His most recent work hasn't even been released yet, but when you go and see Lion King you will hear his trumpet.

Bergeron has also played music for the Despicable Me movies, The Incredibles, and he will begin work on Frozen 2 shortly, not to mention he performs with bands and orchestras across the country.

If you want to hear him play, he and the other instructors will be performing Thursday, June 27, at the UT Cowan Center at 7 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

Interested in next years Jazz Camp? It always takes place the last week of June, Monday through Friday.