No, a child did not yell an expletive during Jill Biden’s book reading

Video viewed thousands of times on social media claims a child cursed at first lady Jill Biden during a book reading. VERIFY confirmed the video was edited.

Editor’s note: Video content contains profanity.

On Nov. 29, first lady Dr. Jill Biden read to a group of second grade students from Waldorf, Maryland’s Malcolm Elementary School at the White House.

Biden read from a book she published, titled “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops,” before unveiling the White House holiday decorations.

.@FLOTUS reading “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops” to second graders from Malcom Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/Y0dHagBe3O — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) November 29, 2021

On social media, several versions of a video appearing to include a child yelling profanities during the book reading were viewed hundreds of thousands of times (see archived video examples here and here).

THE QUESTION

Did a child yell an expletive at first lady Jill Biden during her holiday book reading?

THE SOURCES

Michael LaRosa, press secretary to the first lady of the United States

Malcolm Elementary

US Network Pool

Video keyframe analysis

Audio analysis

THE ANSWER

No, a child did not yell an expletive at first lady Jill Biden during her holiday book reading. The video shared on social media was edited to include audio from a child’s outburst. VERIFY could trace the child’s audio to at least 2019, when a child went viral for yelling during a preschool graduation.

WHAT WE FOUND

The 18-second video posted to Twitter and YouTube alleging that a child cursed during the first lady’s book reading was lifted from pool video, provided to television networks. The original pool video without a child shouting was shared by a YouTube account under the name Washington Press.

The edits to include the child cursing were posted to social media. Using keyframe analysis of the videos, VERIFY was able to pinpoint several similarities in the frames between the pool video shared by Washington Press and a video posted to Twitter. This confirms the videos show the same event.

To confirm the audio was manipulated, VERIFY analyzed audio from a YouTube video with the child yelling, compared to the original pool footage. Audio of the child yelling can be traced back to at least 2019, when “an angry little kid” went viral for yelling profanity at his teacher during a preschool graduation.

The audio from the edited Biden footage matches the tones and wavelengths to the audio from the 2019 viral video of the child yelling. So we can VERIFY the video shared on social media was manipulated, and a child did not yell an expletive at the first lady during the holiday book reading.