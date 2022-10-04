Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages

Police have shared the mugshot of "Ricky Raccoon", an alleged suspect in the recurring city-wide power outages.

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city.

Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect.

Seguin PD described the alleged perpetrator of the first outage as a "black and white male, approximately 2'9", 35 lbs." After a second strike on the city's East substation, police announced that they had taken Ricky Raccoon, age 3, into custody.

The Seguin PD posted Ricky's hilarious mugshot to their social media pages, where the masked saboteur appears particularly unashamed of his alleged crimes.

Seguin PD said that Ricky has not divulged whether or not he had accomplices in the act. There has been no motive yet on the possible motive for the crimes.

The department reports that the investigation is still ongoing, and that the city is currently working to make sure that the furry bandits do not strike again.

During the outages, police reportedly worked with the Electric Department to restore power, and provide aid to those with urgent needs.