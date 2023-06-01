DEFYING GRAVITY: 67-year-old Tyler Woman excels at aerial acrobatics

Regina Money picked up aerial lessons just before her 60th birthday, now she's set to compete on the national stage at 67.

TYLER, Texas — What started as a form of creative expression for Regina Money has now turned to a competitive outlet.

“I am a former dance teacher for years and years and years," Money said. "Then I had some difficulty with my knee. So I tried another form like Zumba. Well, Zumba didn't work out too well for my knee. My husband brings me the Tyler paper one day. And I said, 'what is that?' And it was a beautiful girl with all these long dreadlocks hanging on this piece of fabric and I was like, You really think I could do that?”

It was an ad for an aerial class, a new experience for Money.

“I finally decided, well, what have I got to lose?" Money said. "I can just call her and ask her if she would take somebody my age, which I was almost 60 at the time. So she was the friendliest sweetest girl ever and she goes, come on. Just take one class if you don't like it, you never have to come back. One class and I was hooked.”

That class closed quickly after so Money had to find another class, which led her to Aerial Expressions in Shreveport led by Susie Stevens.

“Aerial is one of the fastest growing sports in the world right now," Stevens said. "It's like combining dance and acrobatics in the air, supported by the equipment. For example, the silk or the round hoop which we call the lira. We work with ages of five to 70, so no Aerial doesn't know age.”

Money is the eldest at Aerial Expressions studio, at the age of 67 and she see's the younger girls as the grandchildren she doesn't have yet.

“I'm always asking the girls can you show me that one more time and they're so patient with me,” Money said.

Stevens said Money isn't just a spectacular student, but helps out a lot around the studio.

“Everybody loves Miss Regina," Stevens said. "She's so enthusiastic, so supportive, she's been with us several years now and I watched her come in and she would get so frustrated because she wanted to climb and she couldn't climb. She worked and worked and now she performs for us and competes and is one of the top rated aerialist in the country in the senior division.”

In Money's first competition, she competed in two apparatuses and placed in one.

“I was on cloud nine when we all went out to eat that night," Money said. "My very first competition and I placed I was so excited, so then the hunger just started. I thought, let's see what else we can do, another one, let's do another one, let's do another one."

Four competitions later and she's preparing for the national competition in Savannah, Georgia.

“We go to national competition in August and she's set to make World Team USA,” Stevens said.

To perfect her craft, Money built a 20 foot rig in her backyard for additional practice.

“My neighbors actually they walk out in their backyard and they go Hi Regina,” Money said.

The sky is the limit and Money has a message for anyone looking to try something new.

“Do what you can," Money expressed. "If you want to jump out of an airplane, I think you should. If you want to bungee jump, I think you should you. You can't waste your time, you can't waste your life. Just do something that's uncomfortable.”