Aggie offense must up its scoring if team wants to upset #4 Florida

Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts lead No. 4 Florida and its powerful offense into No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gators look to improve to 3-0, while the Aggies will try and bounce back from a lopsided loss at No. 2 Alabama. The Gators have played well in decisive wins over Mississippi and South Carolina but will face bigger tests in upcoming weeks with A&M starting a streak of three of four games against ranked opponents. The Aggies could use a win against a top-10 opponent to quiet critics who have started to question if coach Jimbo Fisher has done much to improve the program.
