AUBURN, Alabama — Former Auburn Tigers head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Pat Dye died Monday of kidney failure. He was 80.

Dye was hospitalized in May for kidney issues. He also tested positive for COVID-19, though he was asymptomatic, according to al.com

Dye is best known for being the head coach of the Auburn Tigers between 1981 and 1992. He led the Tigers to four SEC titles, including three consecutive titles between 1987 and 1989.

Dye attended college at the University of George and played for the Bulldogs between 1958 and 1960, winning several conference and national awards as an offensive lineman.

Following a brief stint in the Canadian Football League, Dye became a linebackers coach under legendary Alabama head coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant.

After serving as the head coach of East Carolina and Wyoming, Dye accepted the head coaching job at Auburn. While at Auburn, he achieved a record of 99-39-4. Dye helped lure future Heisman Trophy winner and future College Football Hall of Famer Bo Jackson to Auburn away from Alabama in 1982.

He also served as Athletic Director between 1981-1991. He was instrumental in bringing the annual Iron Bowl rivalry against Alabama from Birmingham's Legion Field to Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. As a result, the game is now played on each school's campus.

Following his retirement at Auburn, he moved to a farm in Notasulga, Alabama and remained active in public life, including hosting a weekly radio show from 2013 to 2020.

In 2005, Dye was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.