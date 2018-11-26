We have 19 East Texas teams that have advanced to the 3rd round of the high school football playoffs.

Here's a look at the schedule for each team for this week.

6A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

Longview (12-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (12-0)

- Saturday 6:00 PM at McLane Stadium (Waco)

5A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)

John Tyler (9-2) vs. Frisco Lone Star (10-2)

- Saturday 2:00 PM at John Kincaide Stadium (Dallas)

5A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

Marshall (10-2) vs. Huntsville (11-1)

- Saturday 8:00 PM at Ford Center (Frisco)

4A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Carthage (12-0)

- Friday 7:30 PM at Ford Center (Frisco)

Van (10-2) vs. Henderson (8-4)

- Friday 7:00 PM at Wildcat Stadium (Whitehouse)

4A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

Gilmer (6-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (10-2)

- Friday 7:30 PM at Eagle Stadium (Allen)

Pittsburg (9-3) vs. Lorena (11-1)

- Friday 7:30 PM at Royse City ISD Stadium (Royse City)

3A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)

Mt. Vernon (8-3) vs. Atlanta (7-5)

- Friday 7:30 PM at Pirate Stadium (Longview)

Malakoff (9-2) vs. Gladewater (11-1)

- Friday 7:30 PM AT CTMF Rose Stadium (Tyler)

3A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

Corrigan-Camden (10-2) vs. Daingerfield (8-3)

- Friday 7:30 PM at Lion Stadium (Henderson)

Troup (10-2) vs. Newton (11-0)

- Friday 7:00 PM at Homer Bryce Stadium (Nacogdoches)

2A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

Tenaha (9-3) vs. Carlisle (12-0)

- Friday 7:00 PM at Bobcat Stadium (Hallsville)

Garrison (10-2) vs. San Augustine (10-2)

- Friday 7:00 PM at Dragon Stadium (Nacogdoches)

2A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

Mart (11-1) vs. Grapeland (11-1)

- Friday 7:00 PM at Mustang Stadium (Madisonville)

1A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

Milford (10-1) vs. Union Hill (11-1)

- Friday 7:30 PM at Lions Stadium (Kaufman)

