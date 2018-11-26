We have 19 East Texas teams that have advanced to the 3rd round of the high school football playoffs.
Here's a look at the schedule for each team for this week.
6A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)
Longview (12-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (12-0)
- Saturday 6:00 PM at McLane Stadium (Waco)
5A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)
John Tyler (9-2) vs. Frisco Lone Star (10-2)
- Saturday 2:00 PM at John Kincaide Stadium (Dallas)
5A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)
Marshall (10-2) vs. Huntsville (11-1)
- Saturday 8:00 PM at Ford Center (Frisco)
4A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)
Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Carthage (12-0)
- Friday 7:30 PM at Ford Center (Frisco)
Van (10-2) vs. Henderson (8-4)
- Friday 7:00 PM at Wildcat Stadium (Whitehouse)
4A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)
Gilmer (6-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (10-2)
- Friday 7:30 PM at Eagle Stadium (Allen)
Pittsburg (9-3) vs. Lorena (11-1)
- Friday 7:30 PM at Royse City ISD Stadium (Royse City)
3A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)
Mt. Vernon (8-3) vs. Atlanta (7-5)
- Friday 7:30 PM at Pirate Stadium (Longview)
Malakoff (9-2) vs. Gladewater (11-1)
- Friday 7:30 PM AT CTMF Rose Stadium (Tyler)
3A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)
Corrigan-Camden (10-2) vs. Daingerfield (8-3)
- Friday 7:30 PM at Lion Stadium (Henderson)
Troup (10-2) vs. Newton (11-0)
- Friday 7:00 PM at Homer Bryce Stadium (Nacogdoches)
2A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)
Tenaha (9-3) vs. Carlisle (12-0)
- Friday 7:00 PM at Bobcat Stadium (Hallsville)
Garrison (10-2) vs. San Augustine (10-2)
- Friday 7:00 PM at Dragon Stadium (Nacogdoches)
2A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)
Mart (11-1) vs. Grapeland (11-1)
- Friday 7:00 PM at Mustang Stadium (Madisonville)
1A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)
Milford (10-1) vs. Union Hill (11-1)
- Friday 7:30 PM at Lions Stadium (Kaufman)