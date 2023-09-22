ETPCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Arp's Frank Smith

Frank Smith has been Arp's starting QB for four years and doesn't say much on the field, but lets his play speak for itself.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARP, Texas — There's something about a quiet confidence. Leaders are not always the loudest in the group -- some set an example through their actions.

That's the case with Arp quarterback Frank Smith. He's been Arp's starting QB for four years and doesn't say much on the field, but lets his play speak for itself.

"He’s a good leader, he’s a tough son of a gun, both physically and mentally tough," said Arp head coach Wes Schminkey. "He's not a 'rah-rah' type of guy. He's a doer, and he leads by example."

Arp is getting off to a better start this season than last. For example, the Tigers started 2022 with a three-game losing streak last -- not securing a win until week four against Tenaha. This year, they're 3-1 and going into Week 4 in better spirits and ready for district play.

Smith credits his success to his great work ethic and perseverance.

"I feel like mental and physical toughness is my strength," said Smith. "I feel like going through two-a-days, boot camp, and having to stay positive and giving good effort during the heat makes you get mentally and physically tough."

Arp was able to secure a one-point win over Tenaha for their homecoming game last Friday 36-35. F

Frank was instrumental in encouraging his team to not give up and play until the last whistle blows.

"I like to encourage by actions and show them, like, no matter how hard it gets you just keep pushing through," said Smith. "Give 100% effort no matter what, if it’s a tough day just give all your effort, every time, every play."

Smith says one of his goals for the 2023 season is to secure the Class 3A-2 District title and take down rival West Rusk.