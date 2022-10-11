UNDER THE LIGHTS: Winnsboro's offense rewriting the record books

The air raid attack continues to succeed, producing eye-opening stats.

WINNSBORO, Texas — Last year, the Winnsboro offense was a methodical, ground-and-pound scheme. But going into this season, head coach Josh Finney decided to make a major change.

Gone were the days of the Raider run game. Instead, they welcomed in a spread, air raid offense. It was a major change to make to a program. But it worked out even better than they could have expected.

Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney has blossomed into an overnight star in East Texas. He led the entire region this year with 3,040 passing yards and 39 touchdowns!

"We put in a lot of work over the summer and built our chemistry up. I actually have a notebook where I write down my goals for the season," said Finney. "I've exceeded some goals that I had, and I'm very grateful for that."

An unbelievable stat-line from the junior quarterback, but he wasn't the only one putting up video game numbers. His favorite wide receiver Hayden Deaton was the only player in East Texas to top 1,000 receiving yards on the year, finishing with 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns!

"After our second game when Kyler threw for 500 yards, and I went for like 230 yards, that's when I realized that we could do it," said Deaton. "We both set our goals and we went and achieved them."

It's been a storybook season for the explosive Rugged Red offense. But the biggest moment of all came in the huge rivalry matchup against Mount Vernon. After the Raiders emerged victorious 28-14 behind a rowdy and sold-out home crowd, East Texas was put on notice. That notice: this Winnsboro team is legit.

Coach Josh Finney was emotional following that major win. For him, it culminated the hard work and big risk he took making that offensive change. As his son Kyler continues to succeed, the sky is the limit for the boys in Winnsboro. But right now, they're looking to ride the best offense in the region to a deep playoff run.